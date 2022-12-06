The King will ride the new cable-drawn Dart transit system during a visit to Luton.

Charles will also go to Luton Town Hall and the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara during his trip to the Bedfordshire town on Tuesday.

He is due to be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, and the mayor of Luton, Councillor Sameera Saleem, on arrival at the town hall before meeting local groups and members of the public.

Guests will include representatives from The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion, Luton Town’s football academy, veterans and cadets.

Charles will then visit the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, where he will be greeted by Prof Gurch Randhawa, member of the Sikh Congregation at the Gurdwara and deputy lieutenant.

He is expected to speak to volunteers at the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand about the impact food poverty is having on the community and meet volunteers who run the Sikh School, before speaking to children learning Punjabi and traditional music.

The King is also due to visit the Luton Dart Parkway Station, learning about the new cable-drawn mass passenger transit system, which will connect the rail station to London Luton Airport.

He will be shown the control room before boarding the Dart for a three-minute trip, accompanied by staff from the construction and transport system contractors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know