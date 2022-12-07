Play Brightcove video

The King was moved aside by his security moments after they saw the egg thrown at him

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence, Bedfordshire Police said, after an egg was allegedly thrown at the King during a walkabout in Luton town centre on Tuesday.

King Charles was taking part in a walkabout during his visit to the town on Tuesday, greeting crowds in St George's Square.

He was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident, but the force did issue a statement, it said: "A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III's visit to Luton yesterday.

"The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court on January 9 2023."

King dons headscarf as he visits Sikh community

He had three engagements during his visit to Luton, visiting the town hall, a newly-built Sikh temple and a new shuttle at Luton Airport.

He met council officials and volunteers at the town hall, emerging on the building's balcony to wave to the crowds which had gathered below.

On a visit to Yorkshire last month, eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort as they walked in Leeds.