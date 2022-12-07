A seven-month-old girl has died after a car she was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision in Milton Keynes.

A man has been arrested on a number of drink and drug driving offences in connection with the girl's death.

The crash took place on Sunday evening at around 9.50pm in Milton Keynes and now Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

The baby was being driven in a grey Peugeot 508 along the H10 Bletcham Way towards Fenny Lock when it involved in a head-on collision with a Fiat 500.

The baby was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes, where she died of her injuries.

Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Fiat suffered a broken leg and was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment, and she has since been discharged.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Sgt Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, an infant has died of her injuries. Our thoughts are with the family of the child who has tragically died.

“I would also ask drivers to please check dash-cam and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation."

You can contact police by making a report via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220546207.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

