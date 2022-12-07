A sex offender posed as a soldier serving in Afghanistan to groom an underage girl online - before faking his death to trick her into a relationship.

Michael Hewitt, 19, set up a bogus social media account in March 2020 after failing to start a relationship with the 15-year-old, and contacted her as his alter ego to ask for sex.

Though she did not respond at first, the two eventually began to speak and Hewitt tricked her into starting an online relationship with his alias, who said he was a soldier serving in Afghanistan.

After messaging for several weeks, and after constant requests, the victim sent him intimate photos and videos.

But over time, Hewitt began to mention himself in messages sent by the fictional soldier to his victim.

On 12 May, Hewitt sent an email to the victim from another fake account, claiming to be the soldier's father, breaking the news that the serviceman had died in Afghanistan and that his dying wish was for the victim to start a relationship with Hewitt.

The girl's mother became concerned about her daughter's relationship with the supposed soldier, after not seeing any British military deaths reported in the news, and contacted police.

When officers visited Hewitt to ask about his friendship with the soldier, he denied knowledge of the man.

He was later arrested, his electronic devices seized and the IP address at his home linked to messages supposedly sent by the fake soldier and the soldier’s father.

Hewitt, of Swaffham Prior, Cambridge, denied two counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, but was found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court.He was jailed for 18 months at Peterborough Crown Court, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

PC Guy Spencer said: “Hewitt went to great lengths to complete this deception and take advantage of the victim.

“She fully believed Hewitt’s alias was real and the online relationship was genuine. To deceive someone and then abuse that trust is awful.“I hope that Hewitt spends his 18 months in custody considering the impact his actions have had on the victim and her family.

“Finally, I would like to thank the victim for her courage in giving evidence and her patience for what has been a long investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know