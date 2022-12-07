Police searching for a missing 92-year-old woman have found a body in a village pond.

The discovery was made in Palgrave, near Diss in Norfolk, on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the woman was reported missing.

Officers were called at 4.40pm and, following searches, found the woman in a pond close to The Green.

Despite treatment, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but officers did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

A file would be prepared for the coroner in due course, added a spokesman.

