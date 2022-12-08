Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 24 November 2022

Anglia Late Edition looks at the winter crisis facing the NHS, why Matt Hancock has decided not to stand in the next election, and we take a look back at a year of political drama.

In the studio Emma Hutchinson is joined by Anthony Browne, the Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, the Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis, and Baroness Sal Brinton who is the Liberal Democrat's spokesperson for health in the House of Lords.