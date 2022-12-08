Police are hunting for a gang of masked thieves who broke into a pensioner's home, before attacking and robbing him.

It happened just after 12am on Wednesday 7 December, at an address in Northumberland Avenue in Bury St Edmunds.

Three masked people forced their way into the property and the victim – a man aged in his 80s – was struck with a baton, before stealing his wallet.

Fortunately he was not seriously harmed.

Detective Inspector Claire Baldwin said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and he is being supported by specialist officers, as we work to identify who was responsible for this cowardly attack.

“Crimes such as this are incredibly rare in Suffolk and at this time we have no reason to believe this is part of any wider series.

"I would appeal to anyone who believes they can help our enquiries to contact us without delay."

