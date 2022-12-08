A 68-year-old rapist branded "dangerous" by a judge has been jailed for sexually abusing three children.

Graham Carson abused the children over a three-year period between 2011 and 2014.

He told one of the children that he "wished" they were 16 and told another it would be "their secret".

Carson's crimes came to light when the offences were reported to Essex Police in August 2020.

Carson, of The Drive, Clacton, had denied 18 offences including multiple counts of rape, but was convicted on 30 September following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was jailed on Thursday 8 December for 26 years and Judge Christopher Morgan imposed an additional six years on licence.

Essex Police said one of the victims had described suffering from nightmares since the assaults.

"The three victims in this case have been through an unimaginable ordeal at the hands of Graham Carson and have demonstrated incredible strength in reporting what happened to them," said investigating officer Detective Constable Reuben Brame.

“The impact of Carson’s abuse cannot be overstated and those affected live with the memory of what’s happened to them every day.

“I am pleased our work has been able to put him behind bars and while no sentence will ever undo his crimes, I hope it will help his victims move forward."

Det Con Brame appealed to anyone who has been a victim of a sexual crime to come forward.

"I want you to know that you can come forward and have the confidence that you will be believed, and the offence investigated," he said.

“We have a range of specially trained detectives and staff who investigate sexual offences and support those involved."

