A man has been left in a critical condition after he was struck around the head with a rock following an argument in a city centre.

Cambridgeshire Police said the 27-year-old victim was involved in a row with another man in York Road, near its junction with Alexandra Road, in Peterborough, on Tuesday lunchtime.

It is then thought that the attacker punched the man, before then going on to hit him with a rock.

He then fled towards Lincoln Road.

“I would urge anyone with information about this attack to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem," Detective Inspector Tim Archer said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 35/88831/22, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.