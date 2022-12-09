A couple are looking forward to their first day off work at Christmas in more than 20 years thanks to a big lottery win on a scratchcard.

Pub managers, Craig Harrison, 60, and his partner Debbie Piper, 58, from Lowestoft in Suffolk, won a £100,000-a-month-for-a-year - the top prize on a '12 Pays of Christmas' scratchcard from the National Lottery.

The couple, who've been together for 35 years say the first thing on their wish list now is a Christmas Day at home!

Craig said: “We’ve been in the pub trade pretty much all our working lives so we’re used to helping the people of Lowestoft celebrate Christmas, reserving our family celebrations for another day but not this year!

"It’ll be strange to wake up on Christmas Day and instead of rushing about opening up for our regulars so they celebrate the big day, we’ll be thinking about a relaxed Christmas lunch for seven!”

Pub Managers, Craig Harrison (60) and his partner of 35 years, Debbie Piper (58) Credit: National Lottery

For the couple, who have two daughters, a granddaughter and another grandchild on the way, it was a family lunch, and a load of dirty laundry, that they credit for their life-changing win.

"Last week I went to put the roast potatoes on when I realised we were out of cooking oil." Craig said.

"Just about to head to our local shop to grab some, Debbie asked me to go to the Co-Op instead so I could drop off some washing at the launderette on the way.

"While there I decided to treat us both to a scratchcard.

“I can’t help thinking, if it weren’t for cooking oil and that bag of dirty laundry, I wouldn’t have been in the right place at the right time and we wouldn’t now be banking £100,000 a month for a year!”

The couple say they would like to buy a beach hut on Pakefield beach with their winnings Credit: National Lottery

While looking forward to working less hours, Craig has no plans to stop pulling pints just yet, although Debbie will be swapping wine bottles for baby bottles - becoming a full-time granny to help out her two daughters with their new babies.

“I’m still in shock, this will open doors that we couldn’t have dreamt of," she said.

“Craig always said he would win on The National Lottery. I’m delighted his prediction has come true!”

