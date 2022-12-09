Play Brightcove video

Det Insp Dave McCormack, of Norfolk Police, speaking after the sentencing

A football coach who groomed more than 150 children online over a 12-year period has been jailed for 19 years.

Norwich Crown Court heard Jonathan Clarke, 32, formerly of Highfield Close in Blofield, had preyed upon 159 victims, children aged between nine and 15 years old. Other victims, the court heard, are yet to be identified.

Clarke admitted 54 offences including making indecent images, sexual communications with a child, inciting children to engage in sexual acts, voyeurism, and blackmail.

He asked the court to take a further 127 similar offences into consideration.

In one incident, Clarke threatened to share explicit photographs of an 11-year-old girl unless she sent him more.

Judge Alice Robinson passed an extended 27-year sentence. Clarke will serve 19 years in prison, with eight on licence. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Summing up, the judge said it was "careful and sustained online grooming" where the only mitigation was Clarke's guilty pleas.

He caused serious psychological harm to young victims, she said. One had started self harming. Another had failed to get the grades she wanted.

A statement from some of Clarke’s victims was read out to the court, describing how his offending had affected their lives, including one who described how they were “shocked and disgusted” when they learnt the ‘boy’ they had been chatting to online was a man.

Another victim said: “What’s happened is terrible… I feel like I have to be so careful with everything I do because I never want to be part of something like this again.

"It’s affected not only my confidence but also my trust in people.”

One school - Thorpe St Andrew High - said there was no suggestion that he committed any offences at school Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norwich Crown Court heard the football coach worked at several schools in Norfolk, both primary and secondary.

He was arrested on 6 January this year following a police investigation into social media messages where victims were encouraged to send nude images of themselves.

It came to light after concerns were raised to the safeguarding team at Thorpe St Andrew High School in Norwich about someone purporting to be a child online.

Detectives managed to obtain an IP address linked to Clarke’s home.

He was arrested and police searched his former home address in Blofield, where officers seized 14 electronic devices including eight laptops.

After the sentencing, Det Insp Dave McCormack, of Norfolk Police said: "There were some victims that turned up at court today and yesterday. There's a lot that haven't.

"They knew him in the community, they're distressed by it.

"A lot of them have struggled mentally and emotionally with the case. They knew him and he manipulated them and groomed them.

“This result wouldn’t have been possible without the support of victims, their parents and the schools and football club who have provided unwavering support to make sure we get the right result for victims.

“Our priority is always to safeguard and protect children and it’s important not to lose sight of the long-lasting impact his offending will have on his victims."

In a statement, Don Evans, the CEO of Broad Horizons Education Trust, which oversees Thorpe St Andrew High School, said: "We condemn the actions of any individual who uses a position of trust to cause harm to children and young people.

"Whilst there is no suggestion that Mr Clarke committed any offences at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form, we are aware that the wider impact of his actions may continue to be a cause for concern for some of our students and their families.

"We remain committed to supporting any student who has been affected directly, or indirectly by the actions of Mr Clarke.

"The vigilance of our staff and our strong culture of safeguarding, supported by robust practice and processes were a key part in bringing the actions of Mr Clarke to light and as such, students and parents/carers can continue to be confident that Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form is a safe place to be."

