A former French professional footballer who has now settled in England is backing the Three Lions to knock his home nation out of the World Cup on Saturday night.

Cédric Anselin, who had a two-year spell with Norwich City between 1999 and 2001, said that he now felt English having spent the last 25 years living in the UK.

The 45-year-old now runs a Sport BTEC Level 3 course at the Open Academy in Norwich and his two boys were born in England.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Anselin said that he would be "happy", whatever the outcome was of the quarter-final clash between the two nations, but he was confident that England would emerge victorious.

Cédric Anselin in action for Norwich City. Credit: PA

"I'm in a comfortable situation where, whatever the outcome is tomorrow night, I will be a happy man," he said.

"I've lived in England longer than I lived in France, so I have no loyalties to the French. I've got an attachment to here - I love my life here and I adore the county (Norfolk).

"Honestly, I feel that England are going to win."

Anselin was born in France, and played for Bordeaux and Lille before heading to England to sign for Norwich.

He also had a short stint with Cambridge United before going on to play for a host of non-league teams in East Anglia.

Anselin is planning to watch Saturday's big game at home with his two boys in Norfolk and said that England's attacking options could make all the difference.

"I think it will be 2-1 to England," he said.

"I can see Harry Kane scoring, and I can see Bukayo Saka scoring. I do believe whoever wins, will have a very good chance to win the tournament. I think England can go all the way and win it."

France's dangerman, Kylian Mbappé. Credit: PA

However, Anselin did stress that England's hopes are likely to rest on finding a way to stop the in-form Kylian Mbappé.

"They have to watch Mbappé - he's obviously an outstanding player," said Anselin.

"But, it's not just Mbappé verses England. They've got Ousmane Dembélé on the other side who can also hurt England."

Saturday's match between England and France is live on ITV, with coverage starting at 6pm.

