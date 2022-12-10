A body has been found in the grounds of a hospital just a short distance from where a missing man was last seen one month ago.

Police in Bury St Edmunds confirmed they had found a body in a wooded area of the West Suffolk Hospital on Hardwick Lane.

The family of Stephen Keyse, 52, from Sudbury, have been told about the discovery.

Mr Keyse was reported missing a month ago on Thursday November 10th, having last been seen alive at the West Suffolk Hospital on the previous Monday.

Police issued CCTV pictures of Mr Keyse at the hospital and made a number of appeals as they tried to trace him, saying they were very concerned for his welfare.

They also asked anyone who living in the area around West Suffolk Hospital to check their gardens and outbuildings in case he was sleeping rough.

Police released this CCTV picture as they searched for Mr Keyse Credit: Suffolk Police

A body was found yesterday a short distance from where he was last seen alive.

Police said formal identification had not yet taken place, but the family of Stephen Keyse had been notified of the discovery.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.