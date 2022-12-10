England captain Harry Kane has promised to visit a school that has temporarily renamed itself after him, should the Three Lions go on to win the World Cup.

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, Norfolk, has changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School for the duration of the tournament in Qatar.

However, Head teacher Gregory Hill has vowed that the name will stay forever if England lift the trophy later this month.

Following England's most recent win over Senegal in the last 16, pupils from the school were given the chance to talk to Tottenham Hotspur star Kane via a video call which was arranged as part of the FA's daily Lions' Den show on Youtube.

Harry Kane talks to pupils from Howard Junior School

When asked by one pupil whether he would come and visit the school if England won, Kane responded that he would "absolutely" love to and would even do "a nice opening".

"If we win the World Cup, let's do it," he added.

Kane, who once had a loan spell at nearby Norwich City, also admitted that the incentive of having a school named after him permanently was giving him "even more motivation" to succeed in the Middle East.

"It would be great to see the school named Harry Kane School, so let's see what happens," said Kane.

"It's just amazing to see everyone's support."

Children at the school have been wearing mocked-up badges displaying a picture of Kane on their uniforms, while a temporary sign has also been put up outside the school gates.

Mr Hill, who is a Tottenham fan himself, described Kane as an "inspiration" and said that pupils had been "swept up" by England's journey in Qatar.

England and Kane will face what is likely to be their biggest obstacle yet when they take on defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

The match is live on ITV, with coverage starting at 6pm.

