The Met Office has issued a warning about possible snow disruption for rush hour on Monday morning in the East of England.

It says snow may push in across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption.

The yellow warning suggests there is a chance of disruption and delays on the roads.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a level three cold weather alert covering England until Friday having extended the alert from Monday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Stroud said the weather on Saturday morning is "a continuation of the very cold and frosty theme".

For the rest of the UK on Saturday, there will be "a lot of dry and fine weather during the day but feeling very cold out there with temperatures struggling into low single figures," he said.

The forecaster advised people to "stay up to date with the latest forecasts, and if you are travelling, plan your route carefully, take extra cautions and give yourself extra time to travel because roads will be slippery and there will be a lot of frost around the place."

The warning was echoed by the AA, who expect a spike in breakdowns over the weekend.

Sean Sidley, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “On a frosty morning hazards like black ice can prove lethal if you don’t adjust your speed and driving style in colder weather.

“Always leave plenty of space behind other vehicles as stopping distances can be 10 times longer on icy roads."

Hard frosts are predicted to continue well into next week Credit: Julie Smart

Elsewhere, the UKHSA is advising people to look out for friends and family who are vulnerable in the cold and to ensure they have access to warm food and drinks, adding that people should maintain indoor temperatures of at least 18C (64.4F).