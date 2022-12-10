Play Brightcove video

For some families, Christmas isn't complete without a trip to Santa's Grotto - but increasingly it's not just children queuing for a picture and a present.

The Grotto guestlist now stretches to pets with 'Santa's Grotto for Dogs' events springing up across the country.

Norwich transformed into a pooch-filled picture of festivity as huge canine crowds queued noisily in their best costumes for a paw-trait with 'Santa Woof Woof'.

The annual event at The Forum supports the RSPCA and Pets as Therapy charities.

Organisers say it has got busier every year as dog-owners try to capture the perfect festive snap with their four-legged companions.

Dog-owners pose with their pets and 'Santa Woof Woof' at the Forum in Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

