A lorry driver was hit in the face by a gas canister which smashed through his windscreen after being thrown from a motorway bridge.

Police say the incident on the A1(M) near Baldock in Hertfordshire could have resulted in "serious injury or even worse to innocent motorists".

It happened on December 10 as the lorry travelled southbound between junction nine and 10.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. They say two people were seen on the footbridge leading to Coachman's Lane in Baldock at around 7:30pm.

The driver managed to escape serious injury and bring his vehicle safely to a stop - despite being struck in the face by the 30cm canister.

Detective Sergeant Michael Ball said: “This was an incredibly reckless act which could have resulted in serious injury or even worse to innocent motorists.

“Throwing any items from a height onto a moving carriageway is extremely dangerous.

“I’m appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or who was driving near the bridge at the time and may have captured dash cam footage to get in touch."Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know