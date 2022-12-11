Police have issued an appeal after toys worth £800 were stolen from a shop in Colchester.

Essex Police say the toys were taken in two separate thefts in November from the Entertainer store in St Nicholas Square.

They have issued a picture of two women who they say may be able to help with their inquiries.

The first incident was just before 3.30pm on Wednesday 23 November and the second two days later, at 4.30pm on Friday 25 November.It is believed that the thieves left in a Blue Hyundai. Police say if anyone has any information they should get in touch.

People can submit a report on the force website or use their online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.