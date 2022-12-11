A 19-year-old man has died after a Vauxhall Corsa carrying teenagers crashed near Milton Keynes last night.

Police said the young man, who died at the scene, was one of four passengers in the car, the other three were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Other motorists stopped to help the teenagers after the crash happened at about 9.50pm in Crawley Road, North Crawley, between the junctions of College Road and Shire Lane.

No other cars were involved.

An 18-year-old man from Newport Pagnell was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. He remains in police custody.

Senior investigation officer, Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a tragic collision in which a young man sadly lost his life and several others were injured.

"Our thoughts are foremost with the family of the young man who died in this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help the injured teenagers, and I appeal to anybody else who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have dash cam footage or any other information which would assist our investigation, to come forward.

“If you do have any details which you think could be useful to us, please get in contact by calling 101 or reporting via our website, quoting the reference number 43220555886 when prompted.