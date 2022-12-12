A banned driver who led police on a chase - narrowly missing a pedestrian and a pushchair - had his step-daughter sitting unrestrained on the floor of his van.

Rodney Anness, 42, drove away from officers in Cambridge after they tried to pull him over on 28 September.

After driving over a roundabout, he overtook queuing traffic, went through a red light, drove in the middle of the road, and went the wrong way down the one-way system at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

As police chased him, reaching 45mph in a 30mph zone, Anness, of Mountford Close in Hauxton, narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian with a pushchair at a crossing on Brooks Road.

After passing ambulance bays and A&E at speed, the Ford Transit driver eventually stopped outside the hospital's mortuary before jumping out and attempting to outrun police.

As one officer chased Anness on foot, another checked the van and found his step-daughter sitting on the floor in the back of the van.

"What could've happened doesn't bear thinking about," said PC Tom Selves, of Cambridgeshire Police. "Anness has shown he is a dangerous individual when behind the wheel.

"He blatantly disregarded the safety of others, including that of his own step-daughter."

At a hearing at Huntingdon Law Courts, Anness was jailed for one year for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He was banned for driving for another two years.

