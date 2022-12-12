People living in towns and villages across the East of England woke up to a blanketing of snow on Monday - and have been sharing the best of their pictures with us.

Across Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and much of the rest of the region, the landscape was turned into a wintry whiteout.

The snowy weather caused chaos for travellers, with road, rail and airports all disrupted by the conditions, while dozens of schools closed in Bedfordshire and Essex.

However, others found a way to make the best of the weather - from the brave lido swimmers to the youngsters making snowmen - as our gallery of the best snow pictures below shows.

Viewer Kursti Beer sent us this image the snowscape in Bedfordshire. Credit: Kursti Beer

Hardy swimmers - and a snowman - brave the conditions at Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge. "Wetsuits welcome," advise bosses. Credit: Jesus Green Lido

Laura Jane Aken got enough snow in Harlow in Essex to make a new friend. Credit: Laura Jane Aken

A Eurasian lynx surveys the snow at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire. Credit: Kate Speller / ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Ali Chambers sent us this photo of her daughter's pony wrapped up warm against the chill in Milton, Cambridgeshire. Credit: Ali Chambers

And the chilly conditions in Hertfordshire couldn't stop these two youngsters from having some fun, said Aleshia Roach. Credit: Aleshia Roach

Sarah Samm shared this photograph of her walk to walk in Stevenage this morning. Credit: Sarah Samm

