Photo gallery: The best pictures as snow hits the East of England
People living in towns and villages across the East of England woke up to a blanketing of snow on Monday - and have been sharing the best of their pictures with us.
Across Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and much of the rest of the region, the landscape was turned into a wintry whiteout.
The snowy weather caused chaos for travellers, with road, rail and airports all disrupted by the conditions, while dozens of schools closed in Bedfordshire and Essex.
However, others found a way to make the best of the weather - from the brave lido swimmers to the youngsters making snowmen - as our gallery of the best snow pictures below shows.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know