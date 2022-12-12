A grandmother who died after being hit by a car as she crossed the road had a "heart of gold", said her family.

Debra Swindle, 57, died in hospital after the crash with the Vauxhall convertible on Kimbolton Road in Bedford at 8.10am on 29 November.

Ms Swindle, from Kempston, was treated by emergency services at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Her family described her as a "loving mother, nanny, daughter, sister, partner and dear friend".

They added: "Debra was loved by all, and touched the lives of so many. With a heart of gold she continually looked out for and supported her family, along with those she worked with and cared for throughout her long career.

“Debra’s smile and infectious laughter will turn to memories. Her kindness and love will never be forgotten. Taken too soon, Debra will be devastatingly missed. May she rest in peace and her memory live on.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Det Insp Garry Webb said: “It is vital we establish what has led to the tragic death of Debra and our thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“This happened in a busy area at a time where there is likely to have been lots of people passing in their cars or on foot."

