Eurovision star Sam Ryder is rocketing towards a number one debut album as he outsells nearest rival by two to one.

The Space Man singer came second in this year's song contest, losing out to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, while his song peaked at number two in the singles chart shortly after.

But on Friday he could finally clinch first place with his debut album There's Nothing But Space, Man!

Ryder, 33, released the record on 9 December and is currently outselling his nearest competition - US singer SZA - by nearly two to one at the midweek stage, according to the Official Charts Company.

If the album maintains that position, it will round off an incredible year of success for the Essex singer who achieved the UK's best Eurovision result for more than 20 years.

Sam Ryder performed at the Queen's Jubilee concert after his Eurovision success Credit: Press Association

He went on to perform at a string of high-profile events including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

More than eight million people in the UK tuned in to watch Sam Ryder finish second in the Eurovision final in May.

The TikTok star won over the audience with his uplifting pop song Space Man, dazzling in a one-piece suit encrusted with beads and pearls.

He won the national jury vote made up of music industry experts - which makes up 50% of the overall score - with 283 points.

Taylor Swift's critically acclaimed 10th album Midnights, which broke a string of records including becoming Spotify's most streamed album in a single day, currently sits in third place.

As the days to Christmas count down and snow falls across the UK, Michael Buble's festive classic, titled Christmas, rises one spot to fourth.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles' award-winning Harry's House is currently sitting in fifth place in the midweek update.

