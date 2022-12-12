An arsonist who strangled his sister-in-law before setting fire to her home as she lay dead in the hallway has been found guilty of murder.

Paul Kelly-Bridle was caught after officers saw him on CCTV walking nearby a few hours before the blaze was started at the home of Linda Hood.

The 59-year-old had attacked her before setting fire to a chair to try to cover up what he had done.

Ms Hood's body was found in the hallway of her house on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on 11 June after neighbours used a spare key to let themselves in.

A woman visiting nearby had heard an alarm coming from the property and, on opening the door, smoke billowed out.

Police said Ms Hood was found with a pool of blood on the floor next to her. A post-mortem examination found she had died from strangulation with "blunt force trauma to the face".

She is thought to have been dead when the fire was started.

After a murder investigation was launched, police spotted a man on CCTV walking along Brasenose Avenue, just a few minutes from the house.

Detectives later found Kelly-Bride - Ms Hood's brother-in-law - had booked a taxi from his home in Worcester Way to a shop around 3.30pm on 10 June.

The taxi driver told police the killer never went into the shop - despite later telling police he had bought beer - and "wasn't his usual chatty self when he returned".

The following day, Kelly-Bridle made the same journey again, this time carrying several £20 notes in his wallet. Police believe he was returning to the house to check what he had done.

Detectives arrested him and forensic analysis found Ms Hood's blood on one of his shoes and his DNA on her fingernails. His thumbprints were found on her letter box.

Kelly-Bridle denied going to Ms Hood's house and denied seeing her on 10 or 11 June.

But in court he claimed he had visited her to check she was OK and panicked when he found her dead in the hallway.

It took a jury of six men and six women just under 11 hours to find him guilty, by majority verdict, of murder at Norwich Crown Court. He was also convicted of one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Det Ch Insp Phill Gray, of Norfolk Police, said: "Linda didn’t have any enemies and she was well liked by people she knew within the close community of Gorleston.

"Her home should have been somewhere she was safe, but this was taken away by a man, her relative and a man she knew, and probably trusted, who brutally murdered her."

Speaking after the trial, Ms Hood's brother Anthony said: "Linda was a much-loved sister and member of the local community in Gorleston who, despite her learning disabilities, lived a fiercely independent life.

"Her life was cruelly cut short by a truly callous crime, planned and committed by Paul Kelly-Bridle."

