A man who persecuted his neighbours with a long campaign of anti-social behaviour has been banned from a Northamptonshire village until 2037.

Adrian Stairs, 59, has been ordered not to enter the village of Blisworth near Northampton for 15 years.

Northamptonshire Police said his neighbours began to report his behaviour at the start of 2021.

It emerged that Stairs had used a chainsaw to cut down several mature shrubs in his neighbour’s garden which had been planted near to the disputed boundary line.

He also assaulted his neighbours by threatening them with a brick during a dispute in the garden.

Police said the abuse had been going on for some time and that others within the community had also been affected.

Stairs, now of Wellingborough, had been convicted at Northampton magistrates’ court of criminal damage and assault and was handed a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a restraining order which prevents him from entering Blisworth for 15 years and from contacting the victims in any way.Stairs absconded from court prior to sentencing and was further arrested and appeared again on December 2, where he was handed an extra two weeks' imprisonment to run concurrently, which was again suspended, along with an additional 60 day rehabilitation order for absconding from court.Sergeant Wyn Hughes said: “When the victims in this case were informed of the result and the restraining order, it was like a weight was lifted off their shoulders. This is something they have struggled with for so long and therefore I am so pleased for them.“However, there are no real winners in this type of case as the impact upon the victims has been significant and prolonged.“I hope this case shows our ability to use both criminal and anti-social behaviour legislation in a positive way to protect our residents and keep our communities safer.”