Some of the coldest temperatures for nearly a decade are failing to deter hardy cold water swimmers in Cambridge.

They were in the water at the Jesus Green lido this morning despite overnight lows of -11C in parts of the Anglia region.

A board at the side of the pool said the water temperature was 3C while the website suggests that "wet suits are highly recommended".

But some brave swimmers hit the water in just their swimsuits and bikinis.

Charlie Roberts said she had been coming to the pool for two years and swam all year round.

"This is the coldest ever. I think it was minus 7 when I was walking down here. This is absolutely the coldest air and the coldest water I have ever swum in and look at the grin! I love it so much."

Some braved the icy water in only their swim suits Credit: ITV Anglia

Anna Rose Harris, 26, said she started cold water swimming to help with the pain of her chronic migraines.

The post graduate student described the water as "cold, a bit chilly!".

She added: "It's kind of nice when it's really low temperature because as soon as you get in you go numb, so it's jsut that first buzz and feeling of coldness then it's really relaxing."

Danya Harris, 35, said she came every day and loved to swim in the cold.

"It's fun to challenge yourself and it makes you feel great - it's amazing for your mental health and it's not just the water, it's the community here. There's a real sense of community and belonging."

Di Beddow said she came every day the pool was open.

"It gives me an absolute natural high. Even if you only do a couple of lengths. You're bonkers but you're feeling really really good."

A swimmer passes by a friendly snowman at the side of the pool Credit: ITV Anglia

Mike Tuft, the lifeguard on duty in case of safety issues, praised the bravery of the swimmers and added that cold water swimming had "amazing health benefits".

Jesus Green Lido is one of the few remaining examples of the lidos that were built across the country in the 1920s and 30s.

It’s the largest pool in Cambridge and one of the longest outdoor pools in the country at about 90 metres.