Felixstowe port dispute ends after workers accept pay deal

A long-running dispute at the country's biggest container port has ended after workers accepted a pay offer.

The Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk said more than 90% of workers had voted to accept a pay deal of 8.5% plus £1,000 from January 1 2023.

Robert Ashton, chief operating officer at the Port of Felixstowe, said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement on the 2023 pay deal.

"This is the earliest we have concluded an annual pay review and it provides welcome certainty and stability at a time when our employees, like everyone else, are facing an increase in the cost of living."

There have been shut downs at the port since August when members of Unite went on strike over pay.

The Port of Felixstowe handles 48% of the container cargo that arrives in the UK - some four million containers on 2,000 ships - often long-haul non-perishable goods that have come from the Far East.

Around 4,000 lorries and 38 freight trains leave the port every day, taking the goods to every corner of the UK.