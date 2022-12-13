A gang of teenage boys who rampaged through Cambridge hurling racist abuse at people have been sentenced.

The court heard how the group, led by Griffin McGinley, 18, from March, committed up to 40 offences between 14 August and 27 September last year in Mill Road, Hills Road, Burleigh Street, Parkers Piece and Sidney Street.

They targeted innocent members of the public with violent and offensive acts, including inciting racial slurs, theft, robbery and criminal damage.

The gang threw small rocks at people, as well as cans of drink and squirted others with liquids.

During one incident they threw bottles of hand sanitiser at one of the victims shouting the word ‘virus’ at them.

On another occasion they targeted a victim who had only been in Cambridge for 15 days after choosing to study in the UK.

In another incident, they grabbed a man by the ear and as he confronted them he was assaulted by McGinley, leaving him with a broken nose and needing surgery.

At Cambridge Crown Court, McGinley was jailed for a year after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault and making off without payment.

A 15-year-old from Cambridge, a 16-year-old from Doddington, a 16-year-old from Cambridge and a 17-year-old from Milton, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault and sentenced to a 12 month Youth Referral Order.

A 17-year-old from Doddington was found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault. He was sentenced to the above but also must undertake 80 hours’ unpaid labour and will be electronically tagged for three months.

A 15-year-old from Cambridge and a 16-year-old from Braintree were found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated public order and sentenced to a 12 month Youth Referral Order.

They were all given a one year restraining order, preventing them from being a pedestrian in Mill Road, Hills Road, Burleigh Street, Parkers Piece, Sidney Street and Cambridge Leisure Park.

Detective Constable Louise Clarke, who investigated, said: “This gang terrorised innocent members of the public with violent and offensive acts.

“The unprovoked attacked caused widespread concerns amongst the community but, thanks to CCTV, and the courage of witnesses and the victims, we were able to arrest, charge and put them before the courts.

“There is no place for hate crime in our community. We will continue to work hard to encourage victims to come forward so we can take action against offenders.”