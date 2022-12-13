As temperatures plummet, many face an agonising choice between suffering in the cold or racking up unaffordable bills. ITV News Anglia visited a community kitchen to find out people are faring.

As temperatures once again dipped below freezing last night, 57-year-old Dave Patterson said he still had not dared switch on his heating.

The removal man lives in a shared house in Norwich with two other people with a leaking roof.

He said it was cold, but with fuel costs he described as "a scandal", he was desperately trying to avoid a big bill.

"It costs a fortune," he said. "I'm struggling at the minute."

So far, he has managed to keep the heating switched off by getting under "plenty of duvets" or going out and visiting friends for as long as possible.

"My friend lives round the corner," he said. "I didn't leave there until two o'clock in the morning - so I was lovely and warm."

Mr Patterson is hoping the council will move him to a house that is easier to keep warm soon. But rent and food prices are also a worry for him.

On Monday, he was grateful for a hot roast dinner provided by social enterprise The Feed, which is trying to tackle homelessness and poverty in the city.

"Without this place, I would be struggling," said Mr Patterson, who works for a removal company. "I manage to eat by coming down here."

Widow Ruby Bryant volunteers in the kitchen at The Feed in Norwich. It gives her much-needed company, but also gets her out of a cold house. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cooking that meal was Ruby Bryant. She has been volunteering in the kitchen at The Feed for the last six weeks.

The 79-year-old widow keeps out of the house as much as possible. Volunteering gives her some company, but also helps avoid putting the heating on at home.

She will only put the heat on for a couple of hours a day - and has been given a thermal blanket by the charity which she wraps up in in the evenings to keep warm.

"My children ring me up and say 'have you got that heating on?' But you have to watch it," she said.

Temperatures in Norwich will not get above 4C this week during the daytime, while at night they are forecast to regularly drop to -3C.

Bob Hughes said he and his wife were putting the heating on for two hours in the morning, and three hours in the evening.

"That's it," he said. "We turn it off then."

The 78-year-old said they made sure they left the house every day so they were not sitting around in the cold - although he admitted that was becoming more difficult.

"There's not so much going on now," he said. "All the clubs we used to go to have closed down. Lunch clubs we used to go to, they don't operate any more. So it's difficult to find things to go to."

He said he was "coping ok" but was careful about what he spent his money on. He said he worried about people less fortunate.

The Feed opened its social supermarket in July - offering free fruit and vegetables plus other items at a reduced cost.

It already has 1,700 people signed up to use it and around half of them have jobs but are still struggling to make ends meet.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know