A man and woman kidnapped and attacked their 'friend' for two hours and made demands for £10,000 from him.

The victim arrived at Sonya Khan’s home on Armistice Avenue in Chelmsford just before midnight on 19 February 2021, after being invited to her house.

They chatted for a while before Lukasz Paradowski emerged from another room.

The victim was then attacked and demands were made for the money. He handed over his bank card and was left locked inside the house with Khan while Paradowski left in an attempt to withdraw cash.

Paradowski returned empty-handed and attacked the victim again, leaving him with facial and head injuries which needed medical treatment.

When he was released two hours later, the victim drove his car to a garage where a good Samaritan found him and called for help.

Emergency services treated him for his injuries at the site.

The pair were arrested just hours later - in the early hours of 20 February 2021.

They were charged and remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court where they both denied the charges.

Sonya Khan, now 30 and Lukasz Paradowski, now 38, both of Armistice Avenue, Springfield, stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. On 28 November 2022, both were jailed for eight years each after they were found guilty of false imprisonment.

Lukasz Paradowski was further sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for GBH with intent and eight years in jail for robbery. He will serve a total of 11 years.

Detective Sergeant Edward Bishop, leading the investigation, said: "This was a lengthy, brutal attack by a man and a woman who claimed to be the victim’s friend.

"Khan and Paradowski showed no mercy in their behaviour towards the victim, forcing him to endure two hours at their hands.

"They have been rightly jailed after a jury of their peers found them guilty."

