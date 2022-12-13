A man has been jailed following a crash in Harwich last year which killed a “devoted wife” and “loving, adoring mum”.

Nicola Foster, 40, who was married with two children, was on her way to work as a Healthcare Assistant when her car was hit by a van driven by Piotr Bebacz from Huntingdon.

The crash happened on the A120 near Harwich just after 6.45am on Saturday 11 December 2021.

Piotr Bebacz of Kent Road, Huntingdon, was jailed for 40 months for causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared for sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was also given an extended period of disqualification of four years.

The 38-year-old had pleaded guilty to the charge at his first appearance at the same court in November 2022.

Mrs Foster, from Ramsay near Harwich, was described as a devoted wife to Michael and loving mum to Richard and Rhianna.

Her family said: "Nicola was always there whenever anyone needed her and was a loyal and supportive friend to many. She was passionate about her work as a Healthcare Assistant and to those that she lovingly cared for.

“Home was where Nicola’s heart was and her children were her life. She was extremely proud of her children’s achievements and they continue to be her greatest legacy.

“She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.”

DC Alan Lamb from Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, investigating the collision, said: “Today, my thoughts are with Nicola’s family and friends who have endured the last year without her.”