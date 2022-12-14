Reality TV star Stephen Bear's Twitter feed encouraged followers to "come and see why I'm trending" with a 50% off deal for his adult entertainment website while he was on trial for sharing a sex tape.

The post appeared alongside a photo of him arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court and included a smiling purple devil emoji.

The 32-year-old, who first made his name on Shipwrecked in 2011, was found guilty of sharing a sex tape online of him and his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity.

It was recorded on CCTV camera's in Bear's garden in Loughton in Essex in 2020.

During the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the prosecution said that 27-year-old Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, did not know they were being recorded and asked Bear not to send the film to anyone.

Bear denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films, but on Tuesday he was found guilty of all three counts. He will be sentenced in January.

Georgia Harrison has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

During the trial, a photo of him walking from a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce to the court building was uploaded to his Twitter account.

The accompanying text with the post said, in block capitals: "50% off my adult site for the next 24 hours.

"Come see why I'm trending."

In the photo, taken on the first day of his trial, Bear wore a pink suit, black fur jacket and sunglasses.

Bear's Twitter account describes him as an "international playboy" and "self-made billionaire".

It was not the first time that the Ex On The Beach star's social media account had made reference to the court case taking place.

Before the trial, a poll on Bear's Twitter account asked his followers "What colour suit should I wear to court on Tuesday?"

Most of the votes were for "pink", and the account later posted a short video of Bear, apparently inside a vehicle and wearing the pink suit that he wore on the first day of his trial.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex. Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

In the clip he gave a thumbs up, and text over the video said that "pink won the vote".

The post was captioned "keeping it low key", with a smiling tongue out emoji, and a paw prints emoji.

Later in the trial, Bear's account posted a different video clip of him arriving at court with a caption over the footage reading "Never give up".

Essex Police said that in February 2022, Bear was seen to be discussing the court case on social media, "clearly breaching his court bail conditions", so he was further arrested and later charged.

