Eurovision success, a Platinum Jubilee performance, and singing the national anthem at the British Grand Prix - this year could not have gone much better for Sam Ryder.

But as the TikTok star nears the end of a stonking 2022, there is one thing he is hoping Father Christmas will bring him - a number one album.

"We're working tirelessly," he told ITV News Anglia during a whistle-stop visit to Norwich.

"We're using every single minute of the day. I'm not joking. If we're not busking, we're doing shows, if we're not doing that we're signing and doing interviews.

"My brain's fried, my body is going through it - but it's wicked."

The Essex-born singer first rose to prominence during lockdown with his performances on social media where he now has 14 million followers.

After being chosen to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest he did the unthinkable and won over Europe with his song Space Man and finished in second place behind Ukraine.

The UK's Sam Ryder finished runner-up this year after performing his hit Space Man. Credit: AP

Since then, it's been onwards and upwards with a rendition of God Save the Queen at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But does the former Chelmsford schoolboy have a particular highlight?

"It's hard to pick a highlight but I know that's a really boring answer - so I'm going to try and give you something," he said.

"The Jubilee. It transcends any moment or artist walking on that stage. It's way bigger than that. It was about the mood across the UK and the world.

"When you were standing on that stage you noticed the togetherness and the unity. In a world that pulls us apart wherever it can, we have to treasure those moments.

"For that reason, the Jubilee is something I will never forget. I remember everything about it - even the smell of the air."

Sam Ryder performed at the Queen's Jubilee concert after his Eurovision success Credit: Press Association

Before finding fame, the 33-year-old would spend his evenings gigging, finishing at 2am, before catching a few hours sleep and going to work at a juice bar in Coggeshall.

Although not keen to go back to those days, he said he had no idea what 2023 would bring.

"I didn't know any of this was coming up this year so I am going into next year thinking exactly the same thing - just focus on gratitude, focus on doing my work to the best of my ability and then whatever comes again is going to be a by-product.

"It's the same mindset we went into Eurovision with: stomp around with optimistic boots and then the world will weave its magic for you."

Midweek, Ryder's debut album There's Nothing But Space, Man! was outselling his nearest rival by two to one.

If it maintains that momentum, he will claim the number one spot on the official album chart - capping off a stunning year and getting his Christmas off to a great start.

Play Brightcove video

But he is unlikely to be listening to his own songs over the festive holiday.

Ryder revealed his favourite Christmas song was the 1992 tune All Alone on Christmas by Darlene Love which features on the Home Alone 2 soundtrack.

"It's a massive, bombastic, New York-sounding, saxophone-laden track. It's just wicked," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know