The family of a teenage passenger killed in a car crash said they were "so, so lost" without him as they paid tribute to their " beautiful boy who was truly one of a kind".

Aidan Webb was one of four passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa which crashed in Milton Keynes on Saturday night.

He died at the scene, while three other teenage passengers were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Newport Pagnell was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

In a statement, his family said: " Aidan was our beautiful boy who was truly one of a kind. He lit up every room and touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with.

"His sense of humour was infectious, as was his cheeky smile, and he had that rare ability to lift anyone's mood."

They said he "adored" his younger brother Lewis, his parents Angela and Scott and each of his many friends.

His family described him as "a keen skateboarder, who loved going to festivals and gigs and playing on his Xbox".

"He was the eldest son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin in a very close and loving family," they added.

“Aidan, we love you and we are so, so lost without you. You will always be a part of our family and will never be forgotten.

“Our family have been overwhelmed by the love and support from those who knew him."

They have established a crowdfunder page "to commemorate the fun-loving spirit of Aidan and [...] for the people he touched to contribute to the best memorial/funeral possible for our special boy who was taken too soon."

Other motorists stopped to help the teenagers after the crash, which happened at about 9.50pm in Crawley Road, North Crawley, between the junctions of College Road and Shire Lane.

No other cars were involved.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who saw the collision to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know