Two Premier League defenders helped kick off Christmas and bring some festive cheer to sick children facing the holidays in hospital.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-backs Clément Lenglet and Japhet Tanganga chose training tops over Santa suits as they visited youngsters on Dolphin Ward at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

The gifts - covered in Brussels sprout wrapping paper - included Barbie stationery sets, Paw Patrol trucks, soft toys and a Spurs calendar.

Helen Weaving, Dophin Ward manager, said: "The children were so excited when they found out that players from Tottenham Hotspur were coming to visit them. It really gave them a boost and it was a delight to see the look on their faces."

Tottenham Hotspur defenders Clément Lenglet and Japhet Tanganga visited children at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow. Credit: Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Tanganga, who came through the ranks of the Spurs academy, said it had given the players a little boost too.

"It's been great to come in and bring some joy to children who are in hospital at this time of year, that's what it's all about," he said.

The young patients will be missing out on Christmas parties and festive outings while they are in hospital and Sharon McNally, PAH's chief nurse and deputy chief executive, said it could be a challenging time for families.

The footballers did not forget the hospital staff either - taking along gift bags so the Dolphin Ward team could enjoy some pre-Christmas pampering.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know