The victim at the heart of reality TV star Stephen Bear's sex tape court case has opened up about the "absolute hell" he put her through.

Georgia Harrison, 27, waived her right to anonymity to give evidence after Bear taped her having sex with him in his garden in August 2020 and put it on the website OnlyFans.

Bear was found guilty of sharing the video at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday and could now face jail.

The jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He was also found guilty of voyeurism, by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, watched from the public gallery and appeared to breathe a sigh of relief as the guilty verdicts were returned.

Georgia Harrison arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

After the case, she appeared outside court with Essex Police's assistant chief constable to give a statement.

"The last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future," she said.

"Bear’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted."

Ms Harrison said it was vital that individuals were protected in the virtual world just as they are in reality.

She added: "I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of."

Ms Harrison thanked Essex Police for their support, saying: "I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."

She also thanked her friends and family, especially her mum.

Stephen Bear could face jail after being found guilty. Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police's Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said Bear had treated women and girls as if they were on a reality show.

“You can’t try to shame and manipulate people to satisfy yourself. You can’t pretend that taking intimate videos and sharing them without consent is OK. It’s not. And if you try to get away with it in Essex, you won’t, regardless of who you are.

“Thank you Georgia Harrison, not only for your bravery but for your trust in our detectives. I’d like to commend the investigating officer in this case, Det Con Brian Sitch who has demonstrated his determination to stand alongside Georgia Harrison to hold this man to account."

ACC Nolan said misogyny and violence and intimidation against women and girls, in all its forms, was wrong and Essex Police would not tolerate it.

