A 63-year-old beaten up on his doorstep by three men claiming to be from the Border Agency has died more than two weeks after the attack.

The victim - who has not yet been named by police - answered the door some time between 8.45pm and 10pm on Friday 25 November.

Three males wearing black and claiming to be from the government agency then attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Monday - 17 days.

Police have launched a murder investigation and want to hear from anyone who may have seen three people in the Highfield Road area of Wellingborough knocking on doors or any other suspicious activity.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "I would urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage they might have which could help our investigation.

"No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it."

