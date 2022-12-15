Traffic police stopped a driver doing 102mph as temperatures plummeted to -6C.

The driver, in a three-litre Audi A6, was picked up on the A14 near Newmarket in Suffolk with three passengers in the car.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing team tweeted that the driver would "now face court to explain why he was driving at that speed".

It came as drivers across the East of England had been warned to watch out for treacherous conditions as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice on the roads.

Police forces across the country have been urging motorists to take care, drive to the conditions, leave plenty of time for their journey and to clear their cars of all snow and ice before setting off.

