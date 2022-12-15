A striking nurse has told how she has to work a second job in a pub to survive "without struggling".

Healthcare assistant Carina Cross-Fernandez, who was on the picket line at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, said she works at a pub on top of her full-time nursing role.

The 22-year-old, from Ely in Cambridgeshire, also works extra shifts at the hospital "and then I work at a pub as well, just so I'm comfortable with money and can survive a whole month without struggling".

She continued: "When fuel prices went up I definitely think a lot of us are struggling to get to work let alone survive at home with food."

Nurses walked out on Thursday for the first time in the 106-year-old history of the Royal College of Nursing, in a dispute over pay, conditions and patient safety. They plan to strike again on 20 December.

Ms Cross-Fernandez, who works in paediatric recovery, said that nursing staff were "definitely not appreciated enough for the hard work we do, especially during the Covid time".

She added: "Help protect us nurses. We protect you, so it's your time to protect us."

Nursing staff stood outside in freezing temperatures as the first day of their strike got under way Credit: ITV Anglia

She spoke as nurses gathered on the picket line outside Addenbrooke's to take part in the biggest strike in nursing history.

Around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, alongside all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales, are part of the industrial action.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries would be lost in England due to the strike.

Nurses on a picket line in Kettering, where industrial action was also taking place Credit: ITV Anglia

Other nurses at Addenbrooke's said their workload was another reason for joining the strike.

Practice development nurse Hugo Piresferreira said the workload had "doubled" since the pandemic.

The 31-year-old said: "I think it's just an accumulation over the last few years and I think Covid just made us go into the breaking point.

"The workload has doubled, we're seeing double the numbers that we were seeing before Covid in terms of our wards.

"Patients are coming through a lot sicker. What we're not seeing is the staffing reflecting that."

Healthcare assistant Ana Cerqueira said many of her colleagues were considering leaving the profession.

"We feel unappreciated," said the 23-year-old from Cambridge. "This last pay rise that we got doesn't even cope with the cost of living with the inflation prices, so we have to strike.

"There's people working in Tesco that are getting paid more than we are in healthcare."

Describing conditions on the wards, she said: "Short-staffed, not enough support, there's not enough people to help cover the wards, so people are not getting breaks, [and] they're not getting paid for the overtime that they do."

Nurses on the picket line at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

Katy Posey, an occupational health nurse manager said she had been a nurse for 30 years.

"We're frustrated because we cannot provide the best care because we are under-staffed and under-resourced," she said. "It's a cry for help because it's reached the point where enough's enough now."

Ms Posey said she and her colleagues did not want to go on strike but felt they had come to a point where something had to be done to protect people coming into the profession.

Lorraine Szeremeta, the Cambridge University Hospitals' chief nurse said her main focus for the strike days was on providing safe care for people in the hospitals.

Around 2,000 appointments have been postponed to keep staffing levels safe.

Ms Szeremeta said they would be rescheduled as soon as possible.

