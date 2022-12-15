A triple murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a woman and two children were found.

Police officers were called to Petherton Court in Kettering at 11.15am on Thursday where a woman and two children were found with serious injuries.

The children are a boy understood to be aged six, and a girl understood to be aged four.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Officers said they were not currently seeking anyone else.

Supt Steve Freeman of Northamptonshire Police said: “There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children."

He urged anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event.

"It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.”

Forensic post-mortem examinations will now take place to establish the cause of death.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on patrol in the Petherton Court area on Thursday evening to offer reassurance and answer any questions residents may have.

