The fire and rescue service has reminded people to be careful around water after reports of children seen "testing the ice" around a frozen lake.

Firefighters in Suffolk said they had been out to offer advice to people in Nicholas Everitt and Normanston parks in Lowestoft, after "some people ... reported children very close and testing the ice".

Both parks are close to water - Oulton Broad and Leathes' Ham respectively.

The warning comes in the week that four children died after falling through the ice at a frozen lake in Solihull.

In a post on Twitter, firefighters said: "Please take extra care and stay off the ice. In an emergency call 999 and ask for the fire service."

Fire services across the country have been issuing the same advice in an effort to prevent further tragedies.

