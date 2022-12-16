A driver in his 80s has died and his passenger is fighting for her life after his car was in collision with a bus.

The crash happened at around 11am on Friday on the A146 in Thurton, between Norwich and Loddon. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a woman also in her 80s, suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

An investigation has been launched. Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area during the morning and may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage of the area.

