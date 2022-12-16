Flowers and toys have been left in tribute at a block of flats where the bodies of a woman and two young children were found.

Police officers were called to Petherton Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire, at 11.15am on Thursday where a woman and two children - a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl - were found with serious injuries and later died.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Officers said they were not currently seeking anyone else.

On Friday morning, toys and flowers had been left on the icy pavement leading to the police cordon, with messages to those who had died.

One read: "Words are not enough, but thoughts of you will remain in our hearts and minds."

Another said: "We were shocked and devastated by the news. The community will always remember this extremely sad and distressing incident."

Police forensics vans can be seen as the inquiry continues. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital. The air ambulance also attended.

Petherton Court is a small complex of flats, where many families live, and neighbours have spoken of their shock.

One, who asked not to be named, told ITV News Anglia on Thursday: "It's not what you expect. The area is very quiet, especially here [on this side]."

Pierino Geranio, left, and Ahmed Amdiev said they could not believe what had happened. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Business owners opposite the complex said the news had been "heart-breaking".

Ahmed Amdiev, who runs Legends Barbers, said: "I saw the small child [as] they put him in the ambulance. I have a son the same age as that. It's really heartbreaking. Nobody deserves that."

Pierino Geranio, the manager at nearby Salon 101, said the flats were in a "busy part of town, where everybody seems to know each other".

"It's just so sad. You can't believe what's happened there, especially involving children.

"When you speak to people about it they can't believe it - it's so tragic, totally terrible. It's beyond comprehension."

Forensic post-mortem examinations are taking place to establish the cause of death.

Patrols in the area were stepped up on Thursday night, for anyone to ask questions of the officers.

Police have urged anyone with information to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know