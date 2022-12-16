The family of a grandfather-of-12 killed who was killed on way home from Christmas carol service have called him a "kind and gentle man".

Roy Pinnock, from Barton, in Bedfordshire, was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on 2 December, but died from his injuries on 10 December.

Mr Pinnock was a passenger when a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Polo crashed.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit and has been bailed pending further investigation.

Mr Pinnock’s family paid tribute to the grandfather saying he would be "sorely missed".

In a tribute the family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Roy (Bryan) Pinnock.

“Roy was involved in a road traffic collision on the evening of Friday 2 December, while travelling home to Barton after attending a wonderful evening of carols at Pulloxhill Church.

"He was admitted into Bedford hospital and sadly died in the early hours of Saturday 10 December.

“Roy was a kind and gentle man, who lived a peaceful and simple life. He loved his garden and spent a lot of time both working in it and enjoying the plants and wildlife.

"He loved reading and in fact wrote several books himself. He had a strong faith and was very active in the church at both Barton and Pulloxhill.

"He had many friends both within the church and the village. After the loss of his wife Marion, he participated in the many activities organised by Gale Court and Barton library.

"He was a great family man and leaves behind three children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

"He will be sorely missed by them all."

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “This is a sad incident where a life has been lost on our county’s roads. Our thoughts are with Mr Pinnock’s family during this difficult time.

“We are working towards establishing the circumstances of the collision and would like to invite members of the public to share any details they might have."