A father who crushed his daughter to death by running her over twice in his car has had his jail sentence increased.

Nigel Malt, 45, reversed into 19-year-old Lauren Malt when he was "consumed with anger" over a family break-up.

After reversing into her he then drove over her body a second time, claiming in court that he thought she was a wheelie bin.

Afterwards Malt put his daughter's body in the passenger side of his Mercedes and drove to the shop where the girl's mother, his estranged wife Karen Malt, worked.

Ms Malt was then taken to a hospital in King's Lynn where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination recorded that she died of significant traumatic injuries to her chest and abdomen.

Lauren Malt was pronounced dead at hospital. Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

Malt pleaded not guilty to Ms Malt's murder but was found guilty by a jury at Norwich Crown Court in September.

On 21 September Malt was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years.

Following the sentencing, it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme for being too low.

On 15 December, the court found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years.

Nigel Malt’s black Mercedes C200 with which he hit his daughter Lauren. Credit: Norfolk Police

At the trial, the court heard that the incident had taken place outside the home of Arthur Marnell, who was Ms Malt's boyfriend.

Malt had driven to the house while intoxicated and with a crowbar, which he later used to threaten Mr Marnell.

Malt argued with Ms Malt and her boyfriend, then tried to assault him, but Mr Marnell escaped unharmed.

After Malt reversed into his daughter and then drove over her body, he said: "Don’t get the police."

Speaking after the hearing, Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: “My thoughts are with Ms Malt’s family and friends today who have been left devastated by her father’s appalling actions.

“While no sentence can reverse the outcome from that sad day, I welcome this increased sentence which better reflects this young life ending in such an awful way which has had a devastating impact on Lauren’s family.”

