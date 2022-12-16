Two police officers have been found guilty of using threatening behaviour after a row at a restaurant.

PCs Leanne Cowie and Charlotte Taylor of Northamptonshire Police were found guilty following a two day trial at Loughborough Magistrates' Court.

The pair had been off-duty and were out with friends when the incident took place at a restaurant in Kettering the day after Boxing Day last year.

The court heard they were "active parties" in an altercation with a man. He pleaded guilty to his part of the incident earlier this year and received a 12-week suspended sentence for 12 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and paid costs and a victim surcharge.

Both Cowie and Taylor were sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £640 each.

Det Insp Andrew Tuff said: "Police officers are expected to maintain high standards of behaviour both on and off duty. The public have the right to expect those standards not to be breached.

"Clearly, it's not acceptable for officers to be involved in this type of incident and it's right that the case has been taken to court."

The pair have have been on restricted duties while the investigation and court process took place.

The matter will be reviewed by the force's professional standards department to assess whether misconduct proceedings will take place.

