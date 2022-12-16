A man died after being Tasered by police when he allegedly assaulted an officer, the police watchdog has said.

Sali Byberi, 29, of Braintree, Essex, died following an incident in the town on November 21.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said two Essex Police officers attended an address in Clockhouse Way, at around 11.30am, following a report of a disturbance.

In a statement, the IOPC said: "Body worn video footage indicates that while officers attempted to speak with the parties involved, Mr Byberi allegedly assaulted an officer.

"The officers attempted to arrest Mr Byberi on suspicion of assault and were met with resistance from him. A single Taser was discharged multiple times and temporarily incapacitated Mr Byberi.

The man died in Clockhouse Way in Braintree on November 21 Credit: Google

"A short time later, he became unwell at the scene and an ambulance was requested. Officers remained with Mr Byberi until paramedics arrived and provided medical assistance. Sadly Mr Byberi died at the scene at around 1.15pm."

The IOPC describe the Taser - the brand name for a Conducted Energy Device (CED) - as “less lethal weapons”.

Their use has been on the rise since they were first introduced in 2003. In an IOPC report into the use of CEDs between 2015 and 2020, the watchdog said: "Tasers are now available to more police officers than ever before with some police forces committing to providing them to all frontline officers who wish to carry one.

"Home Office data shows Taser was used in 17,000 incidents in 2017/18, nearly doubling to around 32,000 incidents in 2019/20."

The most recent figures show CEDs were used in 34,276 incidents in the year ending 31 March 2022, but they were not discharged 90% of the time.

An Essex Police spokesman said "We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is appropriate in all such cases and the IOPC has confirmed that it will investigate the incident."IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: "Our sympathies go out to the family andfriends of Mr Byberi.

"We have contacted them to explain our role and we will keep them updated asour investigation progresses."

As part of the evidence-gathering process, the IOPC said it has secured the officers' body worn footage, carried out door-to-door inquiries in the neighbourhood and obtained witness statements.

The Taser discharged has been secured for analysis.

