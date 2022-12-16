Thirteen schools across the East have won a share of a £1.8bn government cash pot to help revamp buildings.

The Department for Education revealed that 239 schools in England and Wales had been approved.

The government said the new projects would lead to school buildings that "will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms."

Among the successful schools were:

Bedfordshire

Cardinal Newman Catholic School A Specialist Science College, Luton

Cambridgeshire

Linton Village College

Essex

St John Payne School, Chelmsford

Blenheim Primary School, Southend-on-Sea

The Bromfords School, Wickford

Hertfordshire

The Peartree Primary School, Welwyn Garden City

Norfolk

Angel Road Primary, Norwich

King Edward VII Academy, King's Lynn

Rutland

Casterton College

Suffolk

Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill

Samuel Ward Academy, Haverhill

Ormiston Endeavour Academy, Ipswich

Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

Thurston Community College

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith welcomed news that the Angel Road School in her constituency had been successful.

She said: “I know that this has been an anxious time for parents and children, with the changes to the sites... So, I share the delight of the community that the consolidated site will be made fit for purpose for this, and future generations of pupils."

It comes after 13 other schools (two in Essex, six in Hertfordshire, four in Norfolk and one in Suffolk) were successful back in July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know