Schools across East Anglia win bids for new buildings and renovation projects in government scheme

The Angel Road Schools were among 13 from across the East to have been successful in the Government's School Rebuilding programme. Credit: Google

Thirteen schools across the East have won a share of a £1.8bn government cash pot to help revamp buildings.

The Department for Education revealed that 239 schools in England and Wales had been approved.

The government said the new projects would lead to school buildings that "will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms."

Among the successful schools were:

Bedfordshire

  • Cardinal Newman Catholic School A Specialist Science College, Luton

Cambridgeshire

  • Linton Village College

Essex

  • St John Payne School, Chelmsford

  • Blenheim Primary School, Southend-on-Sea

  • The Bromfords School, Wickford

Hertfordshire

  • The Peartree Primary School, Welwyn Garden City

Norfolk

  • Angel Road Primary, Norwich

  • King Edward VII Academy, King's Lynn

Rutland

  • Casterton College

Suffolk

  • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill

  • Samuel Ward Academy, Haverhill

  • Ormiston Endeavour Academy, Ipswich

  • Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

  • Thurston Community College

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith welcomed news that the Angel Road School in her constituency had been successful.

She said: “I know that this has been an anxious time for parents and children, with the changes to the sites... So, I share the delight of the community that the consolidated site will be made fit for purpose for this, and future generations of pupils."

It comes after 13 other schools (two in Essex, six in Hertfordshire, four in Norfolk and one in Suffolk) were successful back in July.

