Credit: Credit: Facebook/Erin the Warrior and her Zest for Life

A guinea-pig-loving nine-year-old girl who fought multiple life-limiting illnesses has died, her family has said.

During her short life, Erin Sadler was diagnosed with heart, kidney and liver disease, chronic inflammatory bowel disease, severe hypertension, vasculitis, and an autoimmune disease.

She had more than 100 blood transfusions, battled sepsis, and, in 2019, suffered a major heart attack which saw her heart stop beating for 16 minutes.

But despite all her challenges, the Essex schoolgirl maintained "a zest for life and the ability to inspire", according to her devoted parents.

Over the last few days, social media feeds chronicling her health battles shared posts about her deteriorating condition.

And on Wednesday, they shared an image of a smiling Erin with the words: "Erin Margaret Sadler, 25th October 2013 - 13th December 2022."

The posts have been inundated with comments from followers expressing their sadness and sympathy for the family.

Hannah Gizatullin, whose daughter Emmie first met Erin at a hospice where both were being cared for, said the nine-year-old was a "beautiful, brave and powerful girl".

"I'll remember her strength and determination to make the most of every opportunity and of the joy she brought to everyone around her. She really was a warrior.

"Helen [Erin's mother] is the kindest and most giving person, always being generous with an enormous smile. Her determination to give Erin the best of everything will always stay with me.

"Fly high Erin and have loads of fun in heaven running and playing and laughing. We will miss you."

Ty - better known as The Beach Hut Guy - also paid tribute to Erin. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Erin made friends across Essex, including 17-year-old Ty, who rents out his family's beach hut at Mersea to people.

The teenager, who has autism, let Erin and her family use the hut so she could get easy access to the seaside in her wheelchair.

Writing on Facebook he said: "I will miss your laugh and our shared love of guinea pigs. I will make sure the hut is full of love, laughter and special times (and maybe some cheeky moments too) in memory of you.

"Your name and memory will continue to shine brightly through the love you shared and the many legacies you leave behind.

"Whenever I have guinea pigs visits I will make mum count their poos and smile because that’s what made you giggle."

On Tuesday, Erin's Instagram page explained that "things have been utterly awful for her. Erin spiked a temperature of 40.5 last night, she was was caught in a loop of seizures".

