A thief who smashed into a jewellery shop causing £10,000 worth of damage was caught after leaving traces of his blood at the scene.

Wayne McKie, 44, used a brick to break a window to a jewellery shop in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, Peterborough, in the early hours of 12 October.

He reached into the window display and took several items of jewellery and accessories before making off on a bike.

Meanwhile, a security guard had seen McKie on CCTV and caught him returning to the scene to steal more goods.

The guard tried to detain him, but McKie managed to break free by hitting him on the back and head.

Forensics attended the following day and found McKie had cut himself on the glass, leaving traces of blood.

It’s estimated the break-in cost the business more than £10,000 in damage and losses.

McKie, of no fixed address was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts, having previously pleaded guilty to common assault and theft.

PC Will Carr, who investigated, said: “McKie’s actions resulted in a huge loss for a small business, and he was clearly willing to do whatever necessary to get away.

"He probably thought he had got away with it, but our scenes of crime officers had other ideas.”

